As E. coli outbreak grows, CDC raises concern over hospitalization rate

Story highlights 84 people in 19 states have become ill during this outbreak, the CDC says

42 individuals have been hospitalized

(CNN) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 31 additional cases of E. coli illness Wednesday in the ongoing outbreak linked to romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Arizona, growing region.

This brings the total number of ill individuals to 84 people across 19 states. Colorado, Georgia and South Dakota join the growing list of states impacted since the first individuals started feeling unwell March 13.

Health officials investigating the outbreak have obtained information on 78 of the sick patients and found that 42 of them have been hospitalized. They do not have information on six further patients, and therefore it is not known whether they were hospitalized.

"This is a higher hospitalization rate than usual for E. coli O157:H7 infections, which is usually around 30%. Health officials are working to determine why this strain is causing a higher percentage of hospitalizations," the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

Brittany Behm, a spokeswoman with the CDC's Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases, said that "health officials are doing additional lab testing of this strain to test how severe of illness it can cause. It's looking to be particularly nasty bug. Hopefully, more lab results will come in that can tell us more about the particular strain and if that's what is causing more hospitalizations."

