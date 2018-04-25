Meghan Markle exits 'Suits' with a wedding

(CNN) That's a wrap on Meghan Markle.

In the season finale of USA Network's "Suits," the future bride of Prince Harry made her final appearance as attorney Rachel Crane in a send-off that doubled as a preview of her wedding to be.

Of course, Rachel and longtime love interest Mike (Patrick J. Adams) weren't married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

No, the pair of attorneys said "I do" in a much more low-key -- and very last-minute -- ceremony.

A "Suits" union.

The two had been set to marry, but with six weeks to go, Rachel and Mike found themselves confronted with an opportunity they couldn't resist: a chance to move to Seattle to run a firm that specializes in class action cases against Fortune 500 companies. The problem was they would only have days to move, and it would have been difficult for the pair to return to New York City for their Big Day six weeks later.

