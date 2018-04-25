Meghan Markle's acting farewell

(CNN) Royal-to-be Meghan Markle will rest her case on USA Network's "Suits" on Wednesday night.

After seven seasons on the legal drama, Markle's character Rachel Zane will make her last appearance in the episode titled "Good-Bye."

Patrick J. Adams, who starred alongside Gabriel Macht on the show as fraud-turned-attorney Mike Ross, will also make his final appearance on Wednesday's episode.

Rachel and Mike are love interests on the show. Preview photos for their final episode have teased an art-imitating-life situation, with the two characters tying the knot.

Rachel and Mike had been set to marry back in Season 5, but fate (and the show's writers) took them in a different direction that left Rachel in tears.

