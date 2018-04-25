Chris Evans apologizes for missing 'Avengers' premiere

Story highlights Evans skipped the premiere Monday

(CNN) Chris Evans had a good reason for missing this week's "Avengers: Infinity War" premiere, but fans weren't happy about it.

There was some social media teasing about Evans, who portrays Captain America, not hitting the red carpet with some of his fellow costars.

"CHRIS EVANS LOOKED SO GOOD TONIGHT," one person tweeted a picture of an empty red carpet, which was actually purple, from the global premiere held Monday in Los Angeles.

CHRIS EVANS LOOKED SO GOOD TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/9QO5xzRDjg — sofia is avoiding iw spoilers (@binarybucky) April 24, 2018

when I found out that Chris Evans didn't show up at the avengers premiere #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/s4JzTbMzc8 — nallely ☆彡 (@nallelydlc) April 25, 2018

Me waiting for Chris Evans to make a surprise appearance at the Infinity War premiere pic.twitter.com/wMjjcnRgdh — ChrisEvans Reactions (@CEvansReacts) April 24, 2018

Evans had a good excuse, however.

He's currently starring on Broadway in "Lobby Hero."

