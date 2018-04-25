Celebs celebrate Meek Mill's release

Story highlights Stars had rallied for Mill's release

They celebrated on social media

(CNN) Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, and more than a few stars have been celebrating.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for the Philadelphia rapper after he spent almost five months incarcerated following a controversial sentence for violating probation.

His case remains under appeal.

Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a poster child for criminal justice reform following the sentence of two to four years he got in November for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. The hip hop star was arrested last year after he was involved in a fight, then arrested again for popping wheelies on a dirt bike.