Celebs celebrate Meek Mill's release

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:16 AM ET, Wed April 25, 2018

Meek Mill released from prison
Meek Mill released from prison

    Meek Mill released from prison

(CNN)Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, and more than a few stars have been celebrating.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for the Philadelphia rapper after he spent almost five months incarcerated following a controversial sentence for violating probation.
    His case remains under appeal.
    Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a poster child for criminal justice reform following the sentence of two to four years he got in November for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. The hip hop star was arrested last year after he was involved in a fight, then arrested again for popping wheelies on a dirt bike.
    Several high-profile celebrities, including fellow rappers Jay-Z, T.I. and Rick Ross had issued calls for Mill's release.
    Some of those same stars celebrated on social media after news broke that Mill's was coming home.
    "Today, Meek Mill, a son of Philadelphia, is a free man," a post on Jay-Z's official Facebook page read. "He was incarcerated unjustly and caught in a probation trap for years by a broken system. Now we can celebrate his release. We thank every individual that has supported and fought alongside Meek every step of the way."
    "They made you a political prisoner to silence you... you stood tall and stayed SOLID," T.I. wrote in a caption of a video of his phone conversation with Mill on Instagram. "They can't stop you now lil bro!!!! It's almost OVER!!!"
    (Warning: The video contains language NSFW.)
    Fellow Philadelphia native actor Kevin Hart announced news of the release on Instagram with a photo of himself, Mill and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who had also been a vocal supporter of the rapper.
    "Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeeee ....I just left from seeing him in jail with @michaelgrubin and we were just told that he is being released," Hart wrote in the caption of a photo showing the trio courtside at a 76ers game. "Woooooooow......Stand Up Philadelphia!!!!!"
    Mill attended Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat, and Hart shared a photo of him and the rapper at the game.
    "Back like we never left....Welcome home @meekmill," Hart wrote. "Lets gooooooooo Sixers #PhillyStandUp #CityOfBrotherlyLove."
    Ross, a rapper, joined some others, including singer Trey Songz, in heralding Mill's freedom.

    Streaming giants Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music also welcomed Mill home with tweets.
    Mill's last studio album, "Wins & Losses," was released in July.