CNN 10 - April 26, 2018

April 26, 2018

A closely watched case before the U.S. Supreme Court, a closely watched speech by France's president, and a closely watched report by Facebook compose our first three stories this Thursday. We're also bringing you coverage of a Positive Athlete and a robotic greeter at the Smithsonian.
