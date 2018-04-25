Indian guru Asaram Bapu awaits verdict in rape trial amid tight security

New Delhi (CNN) A special court is expected to deliver a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a self-proclaimed Indian spiritual guru accused of raping a minor, in a case that comes at a volatile time in India following a spate of highly-politicized sexual assaults.

Asaram Bapu, who is revered by millions as a living saint, was charged in September 2013 for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, prompting violent clashes between his supporters and police in several major cities.

Police have been placed on high-alert across three Indian states in advance of Wednesday's court verdict, amid the threat of further violence.

The three states, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Haryana, are home to large numbers of Asaram devotees.

Special prohibitory orders have already been issued in the city of Jodhpur, where the trial court will deliver its verdict, with the Rajasthan High Court imposing Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of more than four people in an area, until April 30.

Spiritual leader Asaram Bapu, pictured outside Jodhpur's district court, 2016.