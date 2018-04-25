Breaking News

US, South Korean presidents likely to meet before Trump-Kim summit

By Yoonjung Seo and Joshua Berlinger, CNN

Updated 2:22 AM ET, Wed April 25, 2018

(CNN)US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, will likely hold their own summit ahead of Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A senior official in Moon's administration told CNN the meeting is likely to take place in Washington DC, where Moon would brief Trump on the results of this week's inter-Korean summit.
Moon and Kim are meeting face-to-face Friday in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas. It will be the first time leaders from the two countries speak in person in more than a decade.
South Korea's top national security officer, Chung Eui-yong, raised the possibility of a Trump-Moon summit during a meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington Tuesday, according to South Korean President's secretary for public relations, Yoon Young-chan.
    Yoon said Chung called his meeting with Bolton "very substantial and beneficial."
    "The two countries have agreed to consult after the inter-Korean summit for the success of the North Korea-US summit," Chung said, according to Yoon.

