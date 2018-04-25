US, South Korean presidents likely to meet before Trump-Kim summit

(CNN) US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in, will likely hold their own summit ahead of Trump's historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A senior official in Moon's administration told CNN the meeting is likely to take place in Washington DC, where Moon would brief Trump on the results of this week's inter-Korean summit.

Moon and Kim are meeting face-to-face Friday in the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas. It will be the first time leaders from the two countries speak in person in more than a decade.

South Korea's top national security officer, Chung Eui-yong, raised the possibility of a Trump-Moon summit during a meeting with US National Security Adviser John Bolton in Washington Tuesday, according to South Korean President's secretary for public relations, Yoon Young-chan.

Yoon said Chung called his meeting with Bolton "very substantial and beneficial."

