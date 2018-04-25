Outrage as Chinese university tries to silence student #MeToo activist

Beijing (CNN) An open letter accusing China's top university of silencing a student activist protesting sexual harassment has drawn outrage at the school and support for the student on Chinese social media, even as censors work to scrub clean of posts on the story.

Yue Xin, a senior at Peking University (PKU), wrote and posted the letter on Monday, detailing the school's efforts to shut down a petition filed by her and seven other students aimed at exposing a two-decades-old alleged rape-suicide case involving a former professor.

She described school officials' persistent attempts to talk her out of the petition, eventually enlisting her mother to visit her dorm room on Sunday and forcibly take her home.

"Peking University's unjustifiable interference disrupted the relationship between my mother and me," she wrote in the letter that she posted on a public WeChat account.

"When I saw my mother crying, slapping her face, falling on her knees, and threatening to end her life, my heart was bleeding," she said, adding that her school counselor stormed into her dorm with her mother.