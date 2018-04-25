(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- French President Emmanuel Macron broke with President Donald Trump on a number of key issues in a speech before Congress, the latest stop on his state visit.
-- In hearing arguments for President Trump's third travel ban, conservative Supreme Court justices and swing vote Anthony Kennedy appeared to side with the Trump administration.
-- The case against Bill Cosby, who is on trial for three counts of aggravated indecent assault, is with the jury.
-- Authorities think they have the Golden State Killer in custody, after a more than 40-year search for a man wanted in a series of homicides and rapes.
-- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders answered questions about North Korea, immigration and Kanye West. Catch up on the briefing here.
-- The FDA is taking a second look at a drug for Parkinson's patients that has been cited as "suspect" in hundreds of deaths, as highlighted in a recent CNN report.
-- "Simpsons" actor Hank Azaria says he's willing to "step aside" from voicing the character Apu, after a documentary looked at the character as a negative, stereotypical representation of South Asians.
-- Danish inventor Peter Madsen was sentenced to life in prison for the mutilation and murder of Kim Wall, a journalist who disappeared after boarding his homemade submarine.
-- An Indian court sentenced self-proclaimed spiritual guru Asaram Bapu to life in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl.
-- A fourth death in Illinois has been connected to synthetic cannabinoids laced with rat poison, state officials say.