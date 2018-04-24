NRA supporters are blowing up their expensive YETI coolers over a canceled discount

(CNN) With Facebook Live already rolling, Bryan Atkinson stepped out of a pickup truck into an empty South Carolina field and spoke to the camera.

"Here's the famous YETI," he said of the high-end ice chest. He then opened the top of the cooler, revealing a duct-taped cardboard box.

"There's the famous 22 pounds of Tannerite," he said, referring to the explosives often used for firearms practice. "This YETI ain't ready."

After his friends drove the cooler to the middle of the field, Atkinson got down on one knee, readied his rifle and fired. With a resounding boom, the remains of the cooler exploded into the air.

"(If) YETI can't stand behind the NRA, I ain't standing behind YETI no more," he said in the video.

