The accused Toronto van driver appears to have lauded an American mass killer

(CNN) Alek Minassian, the man accused of steering a white rental van down a packed Toronto street killing 10 people and leaving 15 others injured, appears to have praised the killer in a 2014 attack near the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Just before the deadly incident Monday, Minassian wrote on his Facebook page: "All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!"

Here's what we know about Minassian:

Who is he?

- Minassian is 25 years old and from Richmond Hill, Ontario, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said.