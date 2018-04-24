Bob Dorough, whose catchy 'Schoolhouse Rock' tunes taught kids grammar and math, has died

(CNN) The man who taught thousands of kids -- and adults -- about grammar and math through song has died.

Bob Dorough, the creator of 'Schoolhouse Rock' passed away at age 94.

His granddaughter Corin Wolf didn't disclose his exact cause of death but told CNN that Dorough was diagnosed with cancer last year.

From "Conjunction, Junction," to "I'm Just a Bill," Dorough's upbeat tunes helped educate thousands of viewers about simple math functions, rules of grammar and the legislative process.

'Schoolhouse Rock' songs premiered in 1973 and ran on ABC from 12 years. The show came back on air in the 1990s for five more years. Today, the songs live on in YouTube videos -- some with millions of views.

Read More