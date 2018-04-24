These mysterious Arctic ice holes have NASA scientists puzzled

(CNN) It's never super comforting when you hear some of the world's top scientists say things like, "I have never seen anything like that before."

But luckily, this puzzling picture of holes in a sheet of Arctic ice appears to be more of an interesting brain teaser than the discovery of, say, giant ice worms.

In the middle of this image, you can see three spots: Those are the holes in the ice. To the left of them, you can see what NASA terms "wave-like features," and to the right, tracing a vertical line through the image, "finger rafting."

According to NASA, finger rafting happens when ice floes collide, forming a jagged ridge at the spot of their joining.

