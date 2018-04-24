A teen made a promposal with a joke about blacks 'picking cotton.' People aren't laughing

(CNN) Creative "promposals" are all the rage these days among high schoolers. But this one didn't go so well.

A senior at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Florida, recently decided to ask a girl to the prom by holding up a sign.

It read, "If I was black I'd be picking cotton, but I'm white so I'm picking u 4 Prom?"

An unidentified Riverview High School student with his promposal sign.

A picture of the unidentified student holding the sign was posted to social media -- where people love to have nuanced conversations on race -- over the weekend. It immediately sparked outrage, with someone on Snapchat asking, "Whooo said this was OK?"

The school didn't think it was OK. Acting principal Kathy Wilks sent a letter to parents Monday saying the school is investigating and "absolutely does not condone or support the message conveyed in this post," according to CNN affiliate WFLA

