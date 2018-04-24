5 things for April 24: Toronto, George H.W. Bush, White House, Nashville, Armenia

(CNN) A somber moment of silence became a moment of unity as the Toronto Maple Leafs paused last night before their NHL playoff game to honor those lost in yesterday's van attack. We have more on that, plus everything else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Toronto attack

Was Toronto van attack an act of terror?

2. George H.W. Bush

3. White House

In less genteel White House news, members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee are raising concerns about allegations involving Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson , Trump's nominee to lead the department of Veterans Affairs. The claims are related to improper conduct at various stages in Jackson's career. No one is detailing them publicly, and committee members may delay tomorrow's confirmation hearing as they try to figure this all out.

4. Nashville shooting

5. Armenia

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, stepped down yesterday following days of mass demonstrations in the capital over what was seen as an unconstitutional power grab. Sargsyan had served as President of the former Soviet Republic for 10 years, starting in 2008. He said he would not try to become Prime Minister after his last term but was elected to the office anyway a week ago by the parliament. Under constitutional changes he promoted, the office of prime minister had become more powerful than that of president. The Armenian public was furious.

HAPPENING LATER

What, oh what, will his NAME be?

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Dwayne Johnson just became a dad for the third time, too!

Princess Charlotte just made royal history

A re-gifted kidney has given two people a chance at life

A woman was fined $500 for taking an apple off a plane

Boy, 12, flies to Bali after stealing his mom's credit card

TODAY'S NUMBER

8+ million

TODAY'S QUOTE

"There aren't enough of us, and we've tried to do some recruiting, but again, when you look at the farm team, whether it is women in the statehouse or city council or women mayors across the nation, many of them have to be talked into it, as opposed to just feeling like they have something to offer."

AND FINALLY

