Two Dallas police officers shot, wounded

(CNN) Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city's police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person's condition was not known.

Dallas police are looking for a 29-year-old Hispanic man named Armando Luis Juárez in connection with the shooting at a Home Depot, Chief Reneé Hall told reporters Tuesday night.

The man fled in a white pickup, she said.

Armando Juarez L/M/29, is a person of interest in the Attempted Capital Murder of 2 Police Officers that occurred at the Home Depot located at 11682 Forest Central Drive. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/rbmwmMv2JC — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 25, 2018

The incident began Tuesday afternoon, she said, when an off-duty officer at the Home Depot called to request backup officers for an arrest.

Read More