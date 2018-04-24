Breaking News

Two Dallas police officers shot, wounded

By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Updated 8:45 PM ET, Tue April 24, 2018

Officers at the scene of the shooting.
(CNN)Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city's police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person's condition was not known.
The shooting occurred at a Home Depot, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.
"Please pray for our officers and their families," the Dallas Police Department tweeted.
    Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: "We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families."
    No further details were immediately available.
    Five Dallas officers were killed and seven others injured in July 2016 when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them. The sniper, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police in a parking garage.