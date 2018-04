Prosecutors say Bill Cosby is the real 'con man' in closing of criminal trial

(CNN) Bill Cosby's defense attorneys have spent his trial aggressively attacking the woman who says he drugged and assaulted her. They called Andrea Constand a "con artist" and a liar who made up the story to swindle his money.

But in closing arguments, prosecutors flipped that script and said Cosby was the true con man in this story. He used his iconic, transcendent TV persona, prosecutors said, to trick women into taking pills that he knew would make them unable to resist his sexual advances.

"He is nothing like the image that he plays on TV," prosecutor Kristen Feden said in court on Tuesday. "In fact, he utilized that image and cloaked himself so that he was able to gain the trust, gain the confidence of these young women so he could strip them of their ability to say no, administering an intoxicant the same way he administered an intoxicant to Andrea Constand."

"She is not the con," Feden added. "He is."

Bill Cosby, left, arrives with his wife, Camille, at the courthouse on Tuesday.

The defense and prosecutors presented their closing arguments on Tuesday after two weeks of testimony in the Montgomery County courthouse for Cosby's trial on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. The case centers on Constand's allegation that Cosby drugged her and sexually assaulted her in January 2004 at his home outside Philadelphia.

