For 11 days she stayed away. Today, Bill Cosby's wife attended his retrial for the first time

(CNN) For 11 days, as a series of women testified that Bill Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted them, the comedian's wife, Camille, stayed away.

Camille Cosby, in a flowing orange-and-white jacket, smiled as she held her husband's arm and walked from an SUV to the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

Bill Cosby wore a dark suit as the couple, escorted by court officers, declined to comment.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty. This is the comedian's second trial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict in the first case.

