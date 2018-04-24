No touchdown at Kentucky Derby for Gronkowski...the horse

Story highlights Gronkowski the horse out of Kentucky Derby due to illness

Three-year-old was named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski bought a stake in the horse last week

(CNN) Gronkowski won't be scoring a touchdown at the Kentucky Derby. Gronkowski the horse, that is.

The English-based three-year-old -- who earned a spot in arguably the most famous horse race in the world by leading the European points series -- contracted a fever last weekend and is being treated with antibiotics, his ownership group, Phoenix Thoroughbreds, said in a tweet.

"We very much regret that Gronkowski will miss the Kentucky Derby after spiking a fever over the weekend and being treated with antibiotics," it wrote. "He can't make the long journey to Louisville but is doing well."

We very much regret that #Gronkowski will miss the @KentuckyDerby after spiking a fever over the weekend and being treated with antibiotics. He can't make the long journey to Louisville but is doing well pic.twitter.com/71CqtWnDub — Phoenix Thoroughbred (@PhoenixThoroug1) April 23, 2018

Bred in Kentucky, the horse was named after New England Patriots Pro Bowl tight-end Rob Gronkowski.

