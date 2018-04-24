What a shot! 24 amazing sports photos
In this photo, taken with a slow shutter speed, skiers race in front of the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland on Tuesday, April 17. They were competing in the Glacier Patrol race, which spanned 53 kilometers (32.9 miles) along the Swiss-Italian border.
Heather Hardy, right, punches Paola Torres during their featherweight bout in New York on Saturday, April 21. Hardy won by unanimous decision and remains undefeated in her professional boxing career.
Kawasaki Frontale goalkeeper Shota Arai, top, collides with Ulsan Hyundai forward Yohei Toyoda during an AFC Champions League match in Kawasaki, Japan, on Wednesday, April 18.
The peloton rides through Liege, Belgium, during a road race on Sunday, April 22.
Port Adelaide's Jake Neade is tackled by Geelong's Rhys Stanley during an Australian Football League match on Saturday, April 21.
Niccolo Antonelli practices ahead of a Grand Prix race in Austin, Texas, on Friday, April 20.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty serves the ball during a match against the Netherlands' Quirine Lemoine on Saturday, April 21. Barty won the match and helped Australia clinch a spot in next year's Fed Cup competition.
Sydney's Boyd Cordner delivers a forearm to Kieran Foran as Foran tries to tackle him during a National Rugby League match on Thursday, April 19.
Brazilian soccer players celebrate after they defeated Colombia to win the Copa America Femenina on Sunday, April 22. Brazil has dominated the South American tournament since it began in 1991. It has finished second only one time (in 2006).
Milwaukee second baseman Jonathan Villar has some fun in the dugout during a game against Miami on Sunday, April 22.
New Jersey forward Patrick Maroon leaves the ice after the first period of an NHL playoff game on Wednesday, April 18. The Devils lost their first-round playoff series to Tampa Bay, the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
Emiliano Boffelli, a rugby player for the Jaguares, is tackled by the Brumbies' Chance Peni, left, and Kyle Godwin during a Super Rugby match in Canberra, Australia, on Sunday, April 22.
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitches in the ninth inning during a game in San Diego on Tuesday, April 17. Jansen gave up two runs and blew the save, but the Dodgers rallied for a 7-3 win in 12 innings.
UCLA's Madison Kocian performs her floor exercise during the NCAA semifinals on Friday, April 20. Kocian and the Bruins went on to win the national title. Kocian was also a member of the US Olympic team that won gold in 2016.
Nashville forward Austin Watson celebrates after scoring a goal against Colorado in Game 6 of their NHL playoff series on Sunday, April 22. Nashville won 5-0 to clinch a spot in the second round.
Roma's Cengiz Under falls into the net after scoring a goal against Genoa during an Italian league match on Wednesday, April 18. Roma won the match 2-1.
Cesar Cielo prepares to swim the 50-meter backstroke during Brazil's national championships on Thursday, April 19.
Rugby player Grace Hamilton, top, celebrates with her New South Wales teammates after they won the Super W Grand Final in Sydney on Friday, April 20.
