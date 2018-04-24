Story highlights Bryan Habana announces retirement from rugby

(CNN) South African great Bryan Habana has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The winger, part of the 2007 World Cup winning side, played 124 matches for the Springboks and scored 67 international tries -- a figure only surpassed by Japan's Daisuke Ohata.

He hasn't represented his country since November 2016, spending the past five seasons with French club side Toulon where injury struggles have kept him sidelined for extended periods.

"At the end of this season, it's time to say goodbye and thank you to the game I so dearly love," 34-year-old said Habana on his Instagram page.

"To try and sum up the past 16 years and how quickly they've flown by or even begin to describe how amazing the journey has been impossible.