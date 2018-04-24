What to watch: Arizona special election

(CNN) Arizonans vote Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by former Rep. Trent Franks, who resigned in December amid sexual harassment accusations from members of his staff.

Voters in the area -- home to many retirees in Maricopa County's Sun City -- have consistently sent Republicans to Congress. Should Democrats win here tonight, it will be a huge loss for the GOP. But given the state of the race and early ballots already in, Republicans aren't as concerned like in last month's Pennsylvania special election.

Here's what you need to know:

Polls are open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. EDT (6 a.m. to 7 p.m. MST). Results likely won't come in before 11 p.m. EDT, as Arizona law requires votes be held for an hour unless all precincts have reported.

The candidates -- Republican Debbie Lesko and Democrat Hiral Tipirneni -- have been fighting for the seat, though spending is down significantly from Pennsylvania's special election last month.

Read More