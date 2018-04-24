9 thoughts on that epic Trumps-Macrons White House picture

Washington (CNN) On Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump formally welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the White House.

There was pomp. There was circumstance. And, as always in these formal settings, there was awkwardness.

This photo of the quartet, taken by Pablo Martinez of The Associated Press, captures that mix of happiness, awkwardness and formality nicely. I've studied the picture and have some thoughts. Starting from screen right....

1. It was nearly 60 degrees in Washington on Tuesday morning. Why does Trump have an overcoat on? Neither woman wore a coat. And Macron has on only his suit coat.

2. Trump's face is saying, roughly, this: "Are we done yet?"