Trump brushes off Macron's 'dandruff'

Washington (CNN) Brushing dirt off one's shoulders is very much a thing of the aughts. Brushing dandruff off someone else's shoulders, however, is so very 2018.

This is a fact we learned on Tuesday, during a meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.

"They're all saying what a great relationship we have, and they're actually correct," Trump said to Macron and gathered press in the Oval Office. "We do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off -- we have to make him perfect. He is perfect."

Trump then turned to Macron and brushed his shoulder. Now, we don't know that Macron suffers from a dry scalp, but it doesn't matter.

A short list of things you typically do for people with whom you have a very "special relationship":

