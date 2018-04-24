Breaking News

Trump brushes off Macron's 'dandruff'

By Brenna Williams, CNN

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Tue April 24, 2018

Washington (CNN)Brushing dirt off one's shoulders is very much a thing of the aughts. Brushing dandruff off someone else's shoulders, however, is so very 2018.

This is a fact we learned on Tuesday, during a meeting between President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron.
"They're all saying what a great relationship we have, and they're actually correct," Trump said to Macron and gathered press in the Oval Office. "We do have a very special relationship. In fact, I'll get that little piece of dandruff off -- we have to make him perfect. He is perfect."
Trump then turned to Macron and brushed his shoulder. Now, we don't know that Macron suffers from a dry scalp, but it doesn't matter.
    A short list of things you typically do for people with whom you have a very "special relationship":
    1. Feed their pet
    2. Get them coffee
    3. Bring them medicine
    A shorter list of things you typically don't do:
    1. Publicly announce that you are going to brush dandruff off their shoulder, and then proceed to do so on camera
    This has been your daily reminder on how diplomacy can be awkward.