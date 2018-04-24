Trump says Kim Jong Un has been 'open' and 'honorable' so far

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "has really been very open and I think very honorable based on what we are seeing" as the two gear up for an anticipated face-to-face meeting in the coming weeks.

Trump said he is looking forward to meeting Kim "very soon" and indicated the North Koreans are pressing for talks to begin immediately.

"We are going to be having a meeting with Kim Jong Un and that will be very soon. We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting as soon as possible," Trump said.

"We're having very good discussions," he said.

Trump repeated his vow to talk out of the meeting should it fall short of his expectations.

