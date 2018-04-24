Supreme Court looks at Texas district maps

Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court will return to the issue of voting rights on Tuesday as the justices consider a lower court opinion that invalidated congressional and statehouse maps in Texas holding that they discriminated against minority voters.

Last fall, the justices indicated that they are already deeply divided in the case, when they split 5-4 down ideological lines and voted to freeze the lower court opinion pending appeal.

That vote likely means that the disputed maps will be used in the upcoming midterm elections, but the court's ruling could impact the drawing of new maps after the next census and the 2020 elections.

The case is the latest in a series of voting rights cases the Supreme Court is hearing this term including two partisan gerrymander cases and another challenge to Ohio's system for purging voters from its rolls.

Josh Douglas, an election law expert at the University of Kentucky College of Law, says that if the justices rule in favor of the challengers in the case and find intentional discrimination in how the Republicans drew the lines, it could be a watershed ruling.

Read More