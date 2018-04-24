Breaking News

Supreme Court limits suits against foreign corporations in the US

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 10:40 AM ET, Tue April 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People wait in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court on April 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.
People wait in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court on April 23, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, ruled Tuesday that foreign corporations cannot be sued in US court under the Alien Tort Statute for violations of international law.

The ruling is a loss for some 6,000 foreign citizens who were victims of terrorist attacks and sought to sue the New York branch of the Arab Bank, the largest bank in Jordan.
Supreme Court hears from all corners of the country ahead of travel ban case
Supreme Court hears from all corners of the country ahead of travel ban case
The case had pitted human rights groups and victims of terrorism against multinational corporations that had argued they should not be sued in US courts, especially because the allegations lack the necessary nexus to the US.