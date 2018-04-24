(CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting the administration's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Rupert Murdoch are among the guest attending Tuesday night's dinner at the White House, along with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Here's the complete list of expected attendees provided by the White House, specifically the Office of the First Lady: