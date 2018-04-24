(CNN)President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are hosting the administration's first state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.
Apple CEO Tim Cook and media mogul Rupert Murdoch are among the guest attending Tuesday night's dinner at the White House, along with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and House Speaker Paul Ryan.
Here's the complete list of expected attendees provided by the White House, specifically the Office of the First Lady:
- The Honorable Jerome Adams, Surgeon General, and Mrs. Lacey Adams
- His Excellency Gérard Araud, Ambassador of France to the United States of America and Mr. Pascal Blondeau
- Mr. Bernard Arnault and Mrs. Hélène Arnault
- Her Excellency Nicole Belloubet, Keeper of the Seals and Minister of Justice
- Mr. Philippe Besson
- His Excellency Jean-Michel Blanquer, Minister of National Education
- The Honorable John Bolton and Mrs. Gretchen Bolton
- Mr. Thierry Breton
- His Excellency Christian Cambon, Senator for Val-de-Marne, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Senate
- Ms. Laurence des Cars
- The Honorable William Cassidy, United States Senator from Louisiana, and Dr. Laura Cassidy
- Mr. Timothy Cook and The Honorable Lisa Jackson
- Mr. Pierre-Olivier Costa
- Ms. Sarah Coulson and Dr. Douglas Bradburn
- Mr. Christian Dargnat
- His Excellency Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
- Ms. Meghan Duggan
- The Honorable John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana and Mrs. Donna Edwards
- Ms. Laurence Engel
- His Excellency Philippe Étienne, Diplomatic Advisor, G7 and G20 Sherpa of the President of the Republic
- Ms. Barbara Frugier, International Communication Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic
- The Honorable Joseph Hagin
- Mr. David Hamilton and Mrs. Catharine Hamilton
- Mrs. Marillyn Hewson and Mr. James Hewson
- The Honorable Fiona Hill and Mr. Kenneth Keen
- The Honorable Stuart Holliday, former Ambassador for the United States, and Mrs. Gwen Holliday
- The Honorable John F. Kelly and Mrs. Karen Kelly
- The Honorable John Kennedy, United States Senator from Louisiana, and Mrs. Rebecca Kennedy
- The Honorable Henry Kissinger and Mrs. Nancy Kissinger
- Mr. Henry Kravis and Mrs. Marie-Josée Kravis
- The Honorable Lawrence Kudlow and Mrs. Judith Kudlow
- The Honorable Jared Kushner and The Honorable Ivanka Trump
- Ms. Christine Lagarde
- The Honorable Ronald Lauder, former Ambassador for the United States, and Mrs. Jo Carole Lauder
- His Excellency Aurélien Lechevallier, Deputy Diplomatic Advisor, G7 and G20 Sherpa of the President of the Republic
- The Honorable Paul LePage, Governor of Maine and Ms. Lauren LePage
- The Honorable Christopher Liddell and Mrs. Renee Liddell
- His Excellency Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy and Finance
- The Honorable James Mattis, Secretary of Defense
- The Honorable Kevin McCarthy and Mrs. Judy McCarthy
- The Honorable Jamie McCourt, American Ambassador
- Mrs. Ronna McDaniel and Mr. Patrick McDaniel
- The Honorable Stephen Miller
- Mr. Emmanuel Miquel
- The Honorable Aaron Wess Mitchell and Mrs. Elizabeth Mitchell
- The Honorable Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury and Ms. Louise Linton
- Dr. Mary Morton and Mr. Keith Forman
- Mr. Rupert Murdoch and Mrs. Jerry Murdoch
- The Honorable Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of Homeland Security and Mr. Chad Wolf
- Her Excellency Florence Parly, Minister for the Armed Forces
- The Vice President of the United States and Mrs. Karen Pence
- Mr. Emanuel Perrotin
- Mr. Thomas Pesquet
- The Most Revered Christophe Pierre, Titular Archbishop of Guneia, the Apostolic Nuncio to the United States
- Mr. Hervé Pierre Braillard
- The Honorable Michael Pompeo and Mrs. Susan Pompeo
- The Honorable Dina Powell and The Honorable David McCormick
- General Benoît Puga
- The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States and Mrs. Jane Roberts
- Admiral Bernard Rogel
- The Honorable John F. W. Rogers and Ms. Deborah Lehr
- Mrs. Virginia Rometty and Mr. Anthony Mark Rometty
- The Honorable, Wilbur L. Ross, Junior, The Secretary of Commerce and Mrs. Hilary Ross
- The Honorable Edward Royce, United States Representative from California and Mrs. Maria Royce
- Mr. David Rubenstein and Ms. Gabrielle Rubenstein
- The Honorable, Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives and Mrs. Janna Ryan
- The Honorable Sarah Sanders and Mr. Bryan Sanders
- Her Excellency Marielle de Sarnez, National Assembly Member for Paris, President of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs Committee
- Mr. Guy Savoy
- Mr. Stephen Schwarzman and Mrs. Christine Schwarzman
- The Honorable Thomas Shannon, Jr.
- Mr. John Shuster
- Ms. Annette Simmons and Mr. Gerald Fronterhouse
- Mr. Frederick Smith and Mrs. Diane Smith
- The Honorable, John J. Sullivan, Deputy Secretary of State and Ms. Graciela Rodriguez
- Mrs. Julie Sweet and Mr. Chad Sweet
- Mr. Hugo Verges
- Dr. Benedict Wolf and Mrs. Ursula Wolf