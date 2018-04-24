(CNN) Lawmakers leading the confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday morning that the hearings will be delayed indefinitely, following allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson's career.

The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson and the panel's top Democrat, Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, made the announcement on Capitol Hill. The two committee leaders said they want more information about the allegations of misconduct involving Jackson. They declined to discuss the nature of the allegations -- and both men stopped short of calling on him to withdraw.

CNN reported Monday that lawmakers from both parties on the committee are raising concerns about allegations involving Jackson and are reviewing them to determine if they are substantial enough to upend his nomination. Committee members have been told about allegations related to improper conduct in various stages of his career, two sources said.

Prior to that announcement, the White House said it was standing by Jackson.

"Admiral Jackson has been on the front lines of deadly combat and saved the lives of many others in service to this country," Deputy White House Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement, coming the morning after sources told CNN that senators are considering delaying Jackson's confirmation hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Read More