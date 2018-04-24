Trump on embattled VA nominee: 'It's totally his decision'

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his pick to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, Dr. Ronny Jackson, "is one of the finest people I have ever met" but acknowledged he lacks experience in running a government agency.

"There's a lack of experience," he said.

Trump said he hadn't heard particular allegations against Jackson but defended him and said he was being unfairly treated by the press and Democrats.

Senate Veterans Affairs Committee members are assessing allegations from whistleblowers that have told the panel about Jackson's questionable behavior including excessive drinking and a "toxic" work environment under his leadership, according to two former White House medical staff members who have spoken with the committee.

Both sources who spoke with CNN told the committee about behavior they observed while working in the White House medical unit.

Read More