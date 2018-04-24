Pompeo wants to switch Australian ambassador pick to South Korea

Washington (CNN) Adm. Harry Harris, the top US military official overseeing operations across Asia who had been tapped as ambassador to Australia, is likely to be named instead as US ambassador to South Korea, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.

Moving Harris, who currently serves as commander of US Pacific Command, was Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo's idea, ahead of potential talks between President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the sources said.

One source told CNN that Pompeo has proposed the switch pending Trump's blessing.

Harris' confirmation hearing to be ambassador to Australia was scheduled for Tuesday but was postponed.

"At the request of the administration, the hearing has been postponed until early May," said Micah Johnson, a spokeswoman for Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker.

