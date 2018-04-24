Romney heckles Russell Westbrook at NBA playoffs

Washington (CNN) Utah Republican Senate candidate Mitt Romney taunted Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook courtside at an NBA playoff game between the Thunder and the Utah Jazz Monday night.

After Westbrook picked up his fourth foul in the first half of the game, Romney could be seen cheering, holding up four fingers, and mouthing "four" as Thunder players walked off the court in Salt Lake City.

If a player commits six fouls, they foul out of the game. Westbrook ultimately did not foul out, but the Thunder lost the game and now face elimination as Utah leads the series three games to one.