The hands did the talking during Macron's visit

(CNN) It was all-hands-on-deck for a full day of events celebrating French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the White House. It was all-hands-on-shoulders-and-other-people's-hands, too -- French might be the language of love, but body language is the native tongue of diplomacy.

Here are some of the more GIFable moments:

Macron and President Donald Trump spent the day touting their tight bond , a bromance that they showcased starting with Tuesday morning's arrival ceremony.

This GIF is the most suspenseful one you will watch all day. It actually reminded me of a first date. You're not sure if someone's hand brushed yours by accident, so you try to play it cool. Then it happens again and you realize maybe it was on purpose. Until finally you just awkwardly pull the trigger. Gotta make them work for it, even when you're married. Keep them (and everyone watching) on their toes, Melania.

