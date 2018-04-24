Voters head to the polls in Arizona special election

(CNN) Voters outside of Phoenix head to the polls on Tuesday, looking to fill a vacancy created when Republican Rep. Trent Franks resigned in December amid sexual harassment allegations.

Democrats don't think they will win the race that pits Hiral Tipirneni, a physician, against Republican Debbie Lesko, a former state senator. And Arizona's 8th Congressional District has all the hallmarks of a place Republican should easily win: Voters in the predominantly senior and white district, where there are around 78,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats, backed President Donald Trump by 21 percentage points in 2016.

But in a year where Democrats, buoyed by anti-Trump fervor, have consistently overperformed their Republican counterparts, the party will be looking at the margin of victory on Tuesday evening to determine whether a blue wave is about to crash on Republicans in the general election later this year.

Their thinking goes like this: If Tipirneni can keep it close with Lesko in a district that Trump won by more than 20 points, Democrats stand to make significant gains in key races later this year like a closely watched contest for the state's open Senate seat, a chance to challenge Arizona's Republican governor and a winnable open House seat. Trump won Arizona overall by only roughly 3 points in 2016.

