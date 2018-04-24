Melania Trump is finally getting her moment

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of the forthcoming book "First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power." She has written two other books about the White House, "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) Melania Trump has been at the center of planning the administration's first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron. These dinners are always more than they seem. They are not just about schmoozing -- they are often about serious matters of policy and in this case, that means the focus will be the fate of the Iran nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump described Tuesday as "ridiculous" and "insane" and which President Macron is still looking to salvage.

But it is Melania Trump who has been seizing the "optics" as the dinner approaches. There was her pose for the now-viral photo of herself with the Clintons, Obamas and Bushes at Barbara Bush's funeral service over the weekend, in which she seemed entirely at ease.

Earlier, her smile and warm exchange with President Obama at the funeral set Twitter on fire, and two days later the first lady was sending "healing thoughts of strength" to former President George H.W. Bush, who was hospitalized Monday -- even as her husband was tweeting about building the wall on the US-Mexico border and railing against "obstructionists" in Congress.

There was the statement-making white hat at the state arrival ceremony Tuesday, the pastoral photo of her with the Macrons as her husband planted an oak tree, a gift from their visitors. And the pictures posted on social media of her careful preparation for her turn as hostess to heads of state.

Melania Trump comes to this fateful moment in her husband's administration with a relatively low bar of expectations to clear. In her first year as first lady, many have observed her as remote, disengaged or powerless -- given her attempt to address bullying while married to someone whose milieu is made from online bluster and intimidation. Even so, in the eyes of many spectators, Melania Trump has come into her own as first lady as the Macrons' state visit has unfolded. All eyes are upon her.

