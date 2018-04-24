Scores killed in three days of Yemen airstrikes

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) An airstrike from a Saudi-led coalition hit a gas station in the Yemeni province of Hajja late Monday, killing 18 people and injuring 13, Yemeni officials told CNN.

Hajja, which is located in northwestern Yemen, is under the control of Houthi rebels.

Monday's attack is the fourth in Hajja since Sunday when two coalition airstrikes struck a wedding part y, according to Yemeni sources. It brings the three-day death toll to 56, senior municipal official Yahya Alkhulani told CNN.

At least 17 of the 33 people killed in the airstrikes that hit the wedding celebrations were women and children, according to official sources.

A family of five were killed in a separate strike in the same province, according to Alkhulani.

