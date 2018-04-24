FDA 'blitz' aimed at reducing youths' use of Juul, other e-cigarettes

Story highlights The FDA sent 40 warning letters to retailers caught selling to underage e-cigarette purchasers

(CNN) Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration, announced Tuesday a "blitz" on retailers for violations related to sales of Juul and other e-cigarettes to minors.

Forty warning letters were sent to brick-and-mortar retailers as a first step toward stopping underage use of e-cigarettes, the FDA said. The government agency also said it sent Juul Labs , the maker of an e-cigarette popular among teens, a request to submit documents related to product marketing and research, including information about "youth initiation and use."

"We don't yet fully understand why these products are so popular among youth," Gottlieb wrote in the public statement. "But it's imperative that we figure it out, and fast. These documents may help us get there."

Juul spokeswoman Victoria Davis said the company "agrees with the FDA that illegal sales of our product to minors are unacceptable. We already have in place programs to prevent and, if necessary, identify and act upon these violations at retail and online marketplaces, and we will announce additional measures in the coming days."

Electronic cigarettes (also called e-cigarettes or e-cigs), vapes, vaporizers and hookah pens are among the terms used to describe electronic nicotine delivery systems. These products use an "e-liquid" that may contain nicotine as well as flavorings and other ingredients. The liquid is heated into an aerosol that the user inhales. Some products resemble conventional cigarettes, but others look like pens or other ordinary items. Juul resembles an everyday flash drive, which may explain its popularity among teens.

