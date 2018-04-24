Millicent Fawcett: First statue of a woman at UK Parliament Square

(CNN) The 11 statues of male historic figures dotted around Britain's Parliament Square had a new addition Tuesday -- Millicent Fawcett.

The suffragist, who campaigned for women's right to vote at the turn of the 20th century, will be the first female to be honored with a statue at the site opposite the Houses of Parliament in central London.

It will also be the first statue at Parliament Square designed by a woman -- British artist Gillian Wearing.

The statue of Fawcett, who helped found the National Union of Women's Suffrage Societies in 1897, will stand among other historic figures including Winston Churchill, Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln.

The statue comes after almost 85,000 people signed a petition from feminist activist and journalist Caroline Criado Perez to get a statue of a woman in Parliament Square.

