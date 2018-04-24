Meek Mill to be released from prison

(CNN) Meek Mill will soon leave prison.

After spending nearly five months incarcerated after a controversial ruling, the Philadelphia rapper, who received a sentence of two to four years in prison for violating probation, will be released. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for Mill, and directed the judge to release him on "unsecured bail."

"I'd like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time," the rapper, whose full name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, said in a statement obtained by CNN. "While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive."

Mill received a two-to-four year prison sentence in November for violating probation on a 2008 gun and drug case. (He was arrested in 2017 after being involved in a fight and arrested again later for popping wheelies on a dirt bike.) Judge Genece Brinkley cited a failed drug test and the rapper's noncompliance with a court order restricting his travel in her sentencing order.

Earlier this month, the Philadelphia District Attorney's office recommended a new trial for Mill. But after a judge denied Mill bail, his plea was moved to the state's Supreme Court.

