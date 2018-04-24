Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy team up for 'Carpool Karaoke'

(CNN) Christina Aguilera and Melissa McCarthy brought the heat on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" Monday night.

It was Aguilera's debut on "The Late Late Show" segment. She belted out a slew of her hits, including "Fighter," "Beautiful" and "Genie in a Bottle."

Corden also got Aguilera to spill some tea on her former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-stars, Ryan Gosling, Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears.

"[Timberlake] had swag. Back then he had swag," she said. "But I know Ryan did have a crush on Britney. I think so."

The party really got started when McCarthy showed up to display some impressive rap skills to Aguilera's 2002 hit, "Dirrty."

