'Avengers: Infinity War' delivers spectacle worthy of giant hype

(CNN) Marvel has set the hype bar high even by its standards with "Avengers: Infinity War," a massive assembly of practically every hero in its cinematic portfolio, representing the culmination of a decade's worth of groundwork. As sheer spectacle the movie amply delivers, hitting the ground running (and punching and leaping), in a gigantic enterprise that colorfully unfolds simultaneously on multiple fronts.

Directing brothers Anthony and Joe Russo mounted what amounts to a trial run for this assignment on "Captain America: Civil War," which also juggled a double-digit assortment of characters. In hindsight, though, that movie -- thus far one of Marvel's best -- feels relatively modest compared to an event-like showcase filled with Avengers old and new, along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, as the battle spreads across the universe.

It obviously requires a sizable threat to justify all that man, woman and more exotic power (android, raccoon, tree), and the movie tapped the right one in Thanos (Josh Brolin), a brutish figure bent on acquiring the infinity stones, magical objects that will enable him to perpetrate galactic genocide.

In a dazzling opening sequence, the directors and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely serve notice as to just how formidable Thanos is, as well as how high the stakes are. (It's probably worth pausing here to say those tempted to take young children to the movie would be advised to see it first, not only because of differing thresholds toward mayhem but also due to the length, which exceeds 2 ½ hours.)

Perhaps in part because of those aforementioned stones and their ability to bend time, space and reality, the master sorcerer Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) plays a significant role, augmented by his interactions with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

