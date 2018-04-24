Quetta, Pakistan (CNN) A suicide bomber attacked Pakistani police and troops Tuesday, killing six officers and leaving at least eight others injured, authorities say.

The assailant targeted the police officers in the southwestern city of Quetta, ramming his explosive-laden motorcycle into a police van that was traveling to the airport, district police Superintendent Razzaq Cheema told CNN.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly condemned the attack.

Earlier Tuesday, two other suicide attacks targeting police checkpoints took place on the outskirts of the city, injuring eight military personnel.

Read More