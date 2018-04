(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- The driver in the deadly van attack in Toronto is charged with murder. Just before the attack on Monday, he appears to have praised an American mass killer.

-- Whistleblowers have told lawmakers about alleged questionable behavior from Trump's nominee for VA secretary, including excessive drinking and a "toxic" work environment under his leadership. As a result, the hearing for Ronny Jackson has been indefinitely postponed. Trump said that, if he were Jackson, he wouldn't proceed with the confirmation.

-- The $2 million bond for the Waffle House shooting suspect was revoked by a Tennessee judge, court records show.