Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) At least 19 people were killed Tuesday after gunmen opened fire at a church in Nigeria's Middle Belt, police said.

Two priests and 17 worshippers were killed when armed men, believed to be cattle herders, stormed a Catholic church during early morning Mass on Tuesday in a remote village in Benue state.

State police spokesman Terver Akase told CNN the attackers, thought to be Fulani herdsmen, set many homes on fire.

"The herdsmen burnt nearly 50 houses during the attack and sacked the entire community, " Akase told CNN. "We expect arrests to be made because they (attackers) are becoming more brazen," he added.

According to Akase, 10 residents were killed by armed men a few days before Tuesday's attack.

