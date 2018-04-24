Hillary Clinton has changed her Twitter bio and it does not start with wife

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Hillary Clinton has changed her Twitter bio following her conversation with Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche at a literary event in New York.

Adichie had said she was upset with Clinton's Twitter bio where she describes herself first as 'wife' when they both sat to an interview at the PEN World Voices festival last month.

Clinton's Twitter bio at the time read, 'Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate'.

"In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is wife. And then I think it's mom, and then it's grandmother," Adichie said at the event.

"And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband's Twitter account, and the first word was not husband."

