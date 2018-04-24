Hillary Clinton has changed her Twitter bio and it does not start with wife

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN)Hillary Clinton has changed her Twitter bio following her conversation with Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche at a literary event in New York.
Adichie had said she was upset with Clinton's Twitter bio where she describes herself first as 'wife' when they both sat to an interview at the PEN World Voices festival last month.
Clinton's Twitter bio at the time read, 'Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate'.
"In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is wife. And then I think it's mom, and then it's grandmother," Adichie said at the event.
"And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband's Twitter account, and the first word was not husband."
Clinton replied, "When you put it like that, I'm going to change it" although she added that individuals should be able to define their accomplishments in ways they feel satisfied.
The former US presidential candidate made good her promise by changing her Twitter bio Monday and it now reads, '2016 Democratic Nominee, SecState, Senator, hair icon. Mom, Wife, Grandma x2, lawyer, advocate, fan of walks in the woods & standing up for our democracy'.
Clinton joined Twitter 2013 and wrote what was called the "best bio of all time" as it was a combination of information and humor.
However, Adiche's comments had earlier stirred a debate on feminism and marriage on social media.
The question contradicts the argument for feminism which Adiche has advocated in her books and public engagements, they said.
Blessing Abeng told CNN women should not be diminished for their domestic roles and should be celebrated for taking up such responsibilities.
"If she wants to put wife in her bio, we can respect it. Mother is fine too. Obama did it too. I think it's Hillary's choice to arrange the order of her roles how she deems fit. In all, she is Hillary, she is all of those things and she is still powerful," she said.
Adichie addressed criticism following her earlier remarks on Hillary's Twitter bio on Facebook saying she's chosen to talk about feminism "knowing very well the kind of hostility it brings."
"The truth is that we were supposed to be having a 'conversation', the context of our conversation was personal and warm," she said.
"I had made the decision to speak from the heart, and it would be dishonest to pretend that I had not reacted personally to so many issues around Ms. Clinton, whose life has become a kind of crucible of all the questions that affect women."
"We all react personally to public figures. And I was upset that the Twitter bio of a woman who is the most accomplished person to run for President of the United States, would begin with 'wife.' Considering her personal history, it just didn't seem to fit. I felt that 'wife' was used as an attempt to placate all the men and women who will not vote for a woman unless they are able to see her first in domestic terms."
Adichie has been forthright with her views on politics, women's rights and gender equality.
Her TEDxEuston speech "We Should All Be Feminists" was turned into a book and given to every 16-year-old in Sweden. Beyoncé also sampled it in her self-titled album.