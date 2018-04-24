Why is Nigerian author Chimamanda upset with Hillary Clinton?

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has ignited a debate about feminism and marriage following her conversation with Hillary Clinton at a literary event in New York.

"In your Twitter account, the first word that describes you is wife. And then I think it's mom, and then it's grandmother," Adichie said at the PEN World Voices festival.

"And when I saw that, I have to confess that I felt just a little bit upset. And then I went and I looked at your husband's Twitter account, and the first word was not husband."

The former US Secretary of State said individuals should be able to define their accomplishments in ways they feel satisfied.

"It shouldn't be either/or. It should be that if you are someone who is defining yourself by what you do and what you accomplish, and that is satisfying, then more power to you."

"That is how you should be thinking about your life and living it." Clinton said at the event.

Although she added: " When you put it like that, I'm going to change it."

Adichie has been forthright with her views on politics, women's rights and gender equality.

Her TEDxEuston speech "We Should All Be Feminists" was turned into a book and given to every 16-year-old in Sweden. Beyoncé also sampled it in her "Lemonade" album.

However many on social media disagreed with the novelist's comments.

The question contradicts the argument for feminism which the novelist has advocated in her books and public engagements, they said.

Chimamanda asked a question i personally find annoying. But i loved hilary's response. I feel like sometimes choice feminism says that yes woman you have the freedom to choose what you want but at the same time there's an option that is more "correct". Annoying. — shangela stormborn (@allegrawagner) April 23, 2018

"I love Chimamanda but her views on everything is not always right and certainly not a standard for everyone. If feminism is about freedom of choice then some women should respect other women's choice to identify as wife or Mrs somebody!" Rebecca Roberts said in a tweet.

I love Chimamanda but her views on everything is not always right and certainly not a standard for everyone.



If feminism is about freedom of choice then some women should respect other women's choice to identify as wife or Mrs somebody!



Drops 🎤 — Rebecca E. Roberts (@enobong) April 23, 2018

Blessing Abeng told CNN women should not be diminished for their domestic roles and should be celebrated for taking up such responsibilities.

"If she wants to put wife in her bio, we can respect it. Mother is fine too. Obama did it too. I think it's Hillary's choice to arrange the order of her roles how she deems fit. In all, she is Hillary, she is all of those things and she is still powerful," she said.

Being a housewife is a job in itself! It is a strong role. I have seen housewives and I could never do what they do. I believe that if a woman chooses to be a housewife, she should not be dragged. — Blessing Abeng (@Ms_Einsteinette) April 23, 2018

Some said Adiche's remarks had stirred a debate on the definition of equality and feminism.

"Isn't feminism based on the principle that women can be whatever and whoever they choose to be? That women have the agency to define and own their own narratives?" said Deoye Falade in a Facebook post.

"So if an almost all-conquering former Secretary Of State (who almost became the most powerful woman in the world) also sees herself as a wife, what's wrong with that?"