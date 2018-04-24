Breaking News

Ethiopia is now Africa's fastest growing economy

By Chris Giles, CNN

Updated 6:31 AM ET, Tue April 24, 2018

A view of the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. The country has experienced fast economic growth in the last decade, averaging around 10% a year. Economists cite the country&#39;s manufacturing industry as a key element in the country&#39;s success.
Ethiopia A view of the capital of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa. The country has experienced fast economic growth in the last decade, averaging around 10% a year. Economists cite the country's manufacturing industry as a key element in the country's success.
Ivory CoastAccording to the IMF, Ivory Coast's economy is expected to grow by 7.4%. According to the World Bank, the country is world's top exporter of cocoa and raw cashew nuts.
The small and landlocked country Rwanda is predicted to grow by 7.2%. The aim of their &quot;Vision 2020&quot; plan is to transform the country into a service and knowledge-based economy.
Rwanda The small and landlocked country Rwanda is predicted to grow by 7.2%. The aim of their "Vision 2020" plan is to transform the country into a service and knowledge-based economy.
Senegal&#39;s economy is based on fishing, mining and agriculture. Its economy is expected to expand by 7% in 2018.
SenegalSenegal's economy is based on fishing, mining and agriculture. Its economy is expected to expand by 7% in 2018.
TanzaniaThe East African nation is predicted to grow by 6.4% this year. The country has sustained strong economic growth in the last decade, averaging between 6 to 7% according to the World Bank.
Ghana was previously the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, but has slowed. Although, a sharp increase in oil production has helped support economic growth in the country.
GhanaGhana was previously the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa, but has slowed. Although, a sharp increase in oil production has helped support economic growth in the country.
The West African country, Benin, is expected to have economic growth of around 6%.
BeninThe West African country, Benin, is expected to have economic growth of around 6%.
The landlocked West African country is also expected to experience economic growth of 6% this year.
Burkina FasoThe landlocked West African country is also expected to experience economic growth of 6% this year.
(CNN)Ethiopia, Africa's second most populated country, is forecast to be the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa this year, according to new data from the IMF.

Ethiopia's economy is predicted to grow by 8.5% this year. The figures signal continued economic expansion following a long period of impressive growth. In the last decade, Ethiopia has averaged around 10% economic growth, according to the IMF.
To boost the economy, the country is pursuing a number of large-scale infrastructure projects, including the Grand Renaissance Dam and a railway network.
Ethiopia's parliament swears in new prime minister
"(Ethiopia) has had a very high growth rate and I think that's a result in large part of a very concentrated effort by the government to boost industrial production and manufacturing," said Vijaya Ramachandran, an economist at the American think tank Center for Global Development (CGD).
    Ramachandran, along with three academics, released a report suggesting Ethiopia can follow in China's footsteps, and become a destination for low-wage manufacturing jobs.
    However, despite sustained economic growth, in the past few years Ethiopia has experienced increasing unrest from Oromo groups in the Oromiya region. According to human rights groups, the government has suppressed basic rights and freedoms.
    New Prime Minister Abiye Ahmed was sworn at the beginning of April, signaling an intent to ease tensions.

    Economic growth

    Ivory Coast is expected to be the second fastest growing economy in the region at 7.4%. Rwanda's estimated economic growth is 7.2%, and the West African country Senegal is projected to have 7% growth.
    The data reveals that Ghana, which was previously forecast as the fastest growing economy in Sub-Saharan Africa in October 2017, at 8.9%, slowed in its predicted growth to 6.4%. Last year, a reported surge in oil and gas production helped propel the country's economy.
    44 African countries agree free trade agreement, Nigeria yet to sign
    Nigeria, Africa's largest economy, is predicted to grow by 2.1%, an increase from 1.9% forecast in October 2017.
    "They've updated it to 2.1%. However, they have emphasized the risks. The falling commodity prices and imbalances that are to arise because of the elections," Bismarck Rewane, a Nigerian economist, told CNN.
    Tanzanian govt demands $930 fee from bloggers in internet clampdown
    South Africa's predicted growth stands at 1.5%.
    Long term, according to a report from the World Bank in 2016, the proportion of the African population in extreme poverty has declined, but the overall number has increased as the continent's population expands.
    Growth across the whole region is forecast to average 3.4%, below the total world growth figure of 3.9%.